TOKYO Oct 6 Japan's largest recruitment company Recruit Holdings priced its initial public offering at 3,100 yen, the top of its bookbuilding range, according to a filing on Monday, showing confidence in investor demand.

The range of 2,800 to 3,100 yen, set last week, had already suggested a more bullish stance than the initial indicative price of 2,800 yen.

The company's Oct. 16 listing, which will help Recruit to pay for future acquisitions as it expands overseas, will test investor demand for big Tokyo listings after several weak debuts earlier this year. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Edmund Klamann)