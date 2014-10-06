TOKYO Oct 6 Japan's largest recruitment company
Recruit Holdings priced its initial public offering at 3,100
yen, the top of its bookbuilding range, according to a filing on
Monday, showing confidence in investor demand.
The range of 2,800 to 3,100 yen, set last week, had already
suggested a more bullish stance than the initial indicative
price of 2,800 yen.
The company's Oct. 16 listing, which will help Recruit to
pay for future acquisitions as it expands overseas, will test
investor demand for big Tokyo listings after several weak debuts
earlier this year.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Edmund Klamann)