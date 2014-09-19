(Corrects paragraph 1 of Aug. 28 story to show that Skylark was
bought, not taken private, by Bain Capital)
* Skylark to relist 3 years after buyout by Bain Capital
* Recruit Holdings' IPO also awaited this year
* Pricings eyed after poor Japan market debuts this year
TOKYO, Aug 28 Japan's Skylark Co Ltd
will list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Oct. 9 in an initial
public offering worth up to $1.1 billion, marking the restaurant
operator's return to the market three years after it was bought
by Bain Capital.
Skylark will offer up to 77.68 million shares in the IPO,
including an overallotment in the event of exceptional demand,
the stock exchange said on Thursday.
At Skylark's indicative price of 1,450 yen per share, the
company will offer up to 112.6 billion yen ($1.1 billion) in
shares and have a market value of 281.6 billion yen ($2.7
billion).
Investors had been expecting Skylark, which was bought out
by private equity firm Bain Capital for $2.1 billion in equity
in 2011, to relist around October. Japanese staffing agency
Recruit Holdings is also expected to list in Tokyo later this
year.
The offerings will follow some poor debut performances by
new Tokyo listings earlier this year and fund managers have said
they will need to be priced keenly to avoid a similar outcome.
Japan Display Inc, the supplier of screens for
Apple Inc's iPhone, has fallen 42 percent from its IPO
price following a $3.3 billion offering in March.
The benchmark Nikkei is down around 5 percent in the
year to date, after rising more than 50 percent last year, as
euphoria over government policies designed to boost the world's
third-biggest economy has given way to more cautious views of
Japan Inc's recovery.
The book building for Skylark's IPO will be conducted Sept.
22-26 and the final IPO price will be decided on Sept. 29, the
stock exchange said.
(1 US dollar = 103.7400 Japanese yen)
