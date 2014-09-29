TOKYO, Sept 29 Japanese restaurant operator Skylark Co priced its IPO at 1,200 yen per share, at the bottom of a bookbuilding range that had been scaled back from earlier ambitions.

Tokyo has seen a string of weak IPO performances this year after last year's euphoria over Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's growth policies gave way to more measured views. The economy has also since contracted in the second quarter in the wake of a sales tax hike.

Skylark, bought by private equity firm Bain Capital in 2011, initially set an indicative price of 1,450 yen but the bookbuilding range was later weakened to 1,200 yen-1,450 yen.

Skylark operates popular family-style restaurants including Chinese food chain Bamiyan and Gusto, which offers a range of menu options. The company delisted in 2006 through a management buyout to embark on a major restructuring drive.

The company is issuing 4.1 million new shares while Bain is selling 51.5 million shares and cutting its stake to around 73 percent. Bain had initially planned to sell close to 66.5 million shares.

The stock is set to start trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Oct. 9. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)