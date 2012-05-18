UPDATE 1-Canada's ECN Capital to buy Service Finance for C$410 mln
June 8 Canadian commercial financing company ECN Capital Corp said on Thursday it would buy U.S.-based Service Finance Holdings LLC for C$410 million ($304 million) in cash.
TOKYO May 18 Japan's Trade Minister Yukio Edano said on Friday the government is examining options for paying for oil imports from Iran after a U.S. court ordered a freezing of Iranian assets held by Japanese banks.
The government will do its best to ensure there is no impact on crude oil trade with Iran, Edano said at a briefing.
Edano also said it was odd that a U.S. court would rule on something that could affect Japanese sovereignty. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)
June 8 Canadian commercial financing company ECN Capital Corp said on Thursday it would buy U.S.-based Service Finance Holdings LLC for C$410 million ($304 million) in cash.
* Dime Community Bancshares files preliminary prospectus supplement related to potential offering of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated debentures - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2rPmwzb) Further company coverage: