Oct 15 Japan's foreign minister, Fumio Kishida,
may visit Iran as early as November, the first such visit in
more than four years, in an attempt to resolve the dispute over
Iran's nuclear program, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday.
Japan, which has maintained friendly relations with Iran, is
hoping to act as a mediator between Tehran and the West as
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has shown willingness to
negotiate the dispute, according to the newspaper.
World powers will press Iran on the second day of talks in
Geneva on Wednesday for details of its proposal to resolve the
decade-old nuclear dispute.
Rouhani and Shinzo Abe, Japan's prime minister, met on Sept.
26, when Rouhani told Abe that he expected the nuclear issue to
be resolved soon, the Nikkei said.
Japan has sharply reduced crude oil imports from Iran in
step with western economic sanctions against Tehran over its
suspected nuclear weapons development, according to the Nikkei.