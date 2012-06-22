TOKYO, June 22 Japanese trading house Mitsubishi
Corp has renewed its annual oil purchase deal with Iran
but cut the loading volume to comply with U.S. sanctions against
the Islamic nation, trade sources said on Friday.
As Western nations tighten curbs in their bid to curtail
Tehran's disputed nuclear programme, Iran's crude exports in
April and May have fallen by 1 million bpd since the end of 2011
to 1.5 million bpd, the International Energy Agency said last
week.
Mitsubishi's new contractual volume from April onwards
remained unclear. The company had bought 15,000 barrels of crude
per day (bpd), or more, last year.
Mitsubishi Corp did not confirm the renewal, with a company
spokesman declining to give any details.
Mitsubishi loaded some barrels of Iran oil in the period
from April to June, the sources said. Japan's top two buyers of
Iranian oil, Showa Shell Sekiyu or/and JX Nippon Oil &
Energy should have bought the barrels, they added.
Besides Mitsubishi, another trading house, Toyota Tsusho
has been also lifting Iranian crude since April for the
top two buyers, the sources added.
Japan nominated loadings of 120,000 bpd for both June and
July, sources said, unchanged from May but down significantly
from a year earlier, to comply with global sanctions against the
Islamic Republic.
Iranian oil accounted for nearly 9 percent of Japan's crude
imports last year. Japan has reduced the flow already to comply
with U.S. sanctions requiring buyers to make sizeable cuts, but
wants to avoid more drastic reductions that could drive up
energy import costs and hurt the world's third-largest economy.
