TOKYO Jan 23 Japanese police have arrested two
men and a woman in connection with alleged illegal money
transfers to an Iranian shipping firm suspected of involvement
in the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme, Japanese media said
on Wednesday.
The three employees of Tokyo-based shipping agent Ben Line
Agencies Japan deny the charges, the reports said.
Kyodo News Agency said the arrests were the country's first
related to Iranian sanctions, quoting investigative sources.
An official at Ben Line Agencies Japan said the company had
no comment on the reports.
The three employees are alleged to have transferred a total
of 14 million yen ($158,000) to a Singapore-based firm
associated with Iran's state-run Islamic Republic of Iran
Shipping Lines (IRISL) in November 2011 and February 2012,
without the necessary Japanese government approval, the Kyodo
report added.
Japan introduced additional sanctions against Iran in
September 2010 over its disputed nuclear programme, freezing
assets of IRISL and associated firms and restricting foreign
exchange transactions with them. Iran says its nuclear programme
is for peaceful purposes.
IRISL, Iran's largest cargo carrier, has tried to dodge
sanctions by changing its flags and setting up front companies,
the U.S. Treasury and the EU have said. It has faced western
sanctions for years based on accusations of transporting
weapons, a charge it denies.
($1 = 88.5400 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Urquhart)