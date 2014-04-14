BRIEF-Equinix CEO's 2016 compensation was $12 mln
* CEO Stephen Smith's 2016 total compensation was $12 million versus $11.1 million in 2015 - sec filing
KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 Malaysia's largest asset manager Permodalan Nasional Bhd has partnered with Tokyo-based Inspire Corp to form Japan's first fund devoted to investing in Malaysian sharia-compliant firms.
PNB-Inspire Ethical Fund will start with 4.95 billion yen ($48.70 million) and identify small-to-medium sized Japanese firms with potential for expanding to Islamic markets in ASEAN, according to a statement by Inspire Corp.
It hopes to rope in more regional banks to grow to 6 billion yen ($59.03 million) by the end of the year. Japan's Oita Bank and Hiroshima Bank are listed as limited partners for the fund.
Islamic finance is emerging as a popular entry point for global firms to tap into the growth of Muslim-majority countries within Asia.
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, last month established an Islamic finance arm in Malaysia to capture demand for sharia-compliant loans within Southeast Asia.
($1 = 101.6400 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Morgan Stanley says on April 21, 2017, Klaus Kleinfeld resigned from Morgan Stanley's board of directors, effective immediately Source text - http://bit.ly/2oSo2kh Further company coverage: