TOKYO, June 10 Proxy investment adviser ISS
advised shareholder to vote against reelecting the heads of
Japanese electronics firms Sharp Corp and Sony Corp
, both mid-restructuring, saying they are falling short
of ISS return-on-equity (ROE) benchmarks.
In a report issued on Wednesday, ISS recommended a vote
against Sharp's CEO Kozo Takahashi and Chairman Shigeaki
Mizushima at the loss-making firm's annual shareholder meeting
on June 23. ISS said the pair were responsible for Sharp's ROE
being below a five-year average of 5 percent, a condition for
the proxy adviser's support.
Sony also falls short of that target, and ISS advised
against reappointing CEO Kazuo Hirai at the firm's annual
investor meeting, also on June 23. The ISS recommendation comes
despite a nascent recovery at Sony after years of losses that
has seen its shares surge in the past year.
Despite its opposition to Sharp's top leadership, ISS
recommended investors back a $1.9 billion bank-led bailout
announced by the firm last month. The bailout will be Sharp's
second major rescue in three years, after falling deep into the
red as its smartphone display business was battered by
competition from Asian rivals.
As part of the deal, Sharp is proposing placements of
preferred shares and a capital reduction. ISS said it
recommended voting for the measures, saying they were necessary
"to keep Sharp's operations afloat".
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)