TOKYO, April 17 Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services expects around a quarter of Japan's listed companies to miss its guideline of maintaining return on equity (ROE) of at least 5 percent, a sign the country's businesses still have some way to go in improving capital efficiency.

ISS, in its voting guidelines for 2015, recommends voting out top executives at companies with a five-year ROE average of less than 5 percent unless there are signs of improvement.

"Around 25 percent is certainly quite a bit," said Takeyuki Ishida, executive director of ISS in Japan, but added that the figure had improved from a year earlier.

"In the fall of last year it was a third of all companies, so we're seeing improvement."

The move by the influential proxy adviser coincides with Japan's adoption of a new corporate governance code and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's call on companies to boost ROE in a bid to attract more foreign investors.

ROE, which measures how efficient companies are at generating earnings from shareholder equity, has historically been low among Japan's listed companies. Until a few years ago, the average had been close to 5 percent, compared with well over 15 percent in the United States.

Analysts estimate the average likely rose to around 8 percent in the last fiscal year through March, as Abe's call for higher returns, as well as improved earnings on the back of a weaker yen and a U.S. economic recovery, prompted a jump of 75 percent in share buybacks.

Some investors fear that companies are nudging up ROE by simply shrinking the equity part of the fraction rather than focusing on the longer-term and more challenging task of improving margins.

Critics have also said the 5 percent target set by ISS was arbitrary, with some saying that stocks dropped from Japan's new JPX-Nikkei Index 400, which spotlights companies with high ROE, have outperformed replacements.

Ishida said he was aware that companies could engineer a one-time boost to their ROE, but said the guideline provided a clear target and was effective in the long run.

"It's true there could be some bumps along the way," he said.

"Of course companies may engineer their numbers to avoid a 'no' vote. But such engineering only works once, and in the long run a company usually focuses on actually improving productivity after that." (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)