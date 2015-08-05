TOKYO Aug 5 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
said too much focus on fiscal austerity could damage the euro
zone's economy and balanced measures are needed, the Nikkei
business daily reported on Wednesday.
He also told the Nikkei that the euro is a stable key
currency and it is important that the economy in the area grows
without any country exiting from the euro zone.
"The eurozone countries need to abide by fiscal discipline,"
the Nikkei quoted Renzi as saying in an interview conducted on
Tuesday during his visit to Japan.
"But urging them to pursue excessively harsh fiscal
austerity could result in a loss of momentum toward
self-sustained" growth.
Renzi told the Nikkei that it would cause an immeasurable
blow to the euro if Greece drops out and he said the euro is
"stable enough."
The Italian Embassy in Tokyo could not immediately confirm
the quotes.
