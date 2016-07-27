UPDATE 1-Bain, KKR, Broadcom among suitors lining up for Toshiba's chips business
* Broadcom, KKR, Bain among suitors for Toshiba chip unit -sources
TOKYO, July 27 Shares of Japan's Itochu Corp skidded after activist short-seller Glaucus Research Group released a report early on Wednesday criticising the Japanese trading company's accounting.
Itochu shares fell 7 percent to 1,173 yen, their lowest since February. ($1 = 104.9200 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
* Broadcom, KKR, Bain among suitors for Toshiba chip unit -sources
WASHINGTON, May 19 Two Chinese SU-30 aircraft carried out what the U.S. military described as an "unprofessional" intercept of a U.S. aircraft designed to detect radiation while it was flying in international airspace over the East China Sea.