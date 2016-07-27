* Glaucus questions how Itochu's classifies some investments
By Thomas Wilson and Yuka Obayashi
TOKYO, July 27 Japan's Itochu Corp
became the target of short-seller Glaucus Research Group on
Wednesday with a report criticising the trading company's
accounting practices, sending its shares tumbling as much as 10
percent.
The report highlighted Itochu's investments in a Colombian
coal mining joint venture and China's CITIC Ltd,
arguing that the Japanese firm had classified its investments in
a way that inflated profits.
Itochu countered that it follows proper accounting
procedures, that its financial statements had been audited by
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, and said its views stand in stark
contrast to the Glaucus report.
It is the latest Asian commodity-related firm to come under
attack for its accounting practices.
Singapore-listed Noble Group's accounts were
questioned by research firm Iceberg last year and although Noble
rejected the allegations, it ordered up a new audit and sold key
assets after the report and a rout in commodity prices.
Singapore-based Olam International rejected
allegations in 2012 by Muddy Waters but ended up gaining
financial support from state investor Temasek.
Some analysts came to Itochu's defence, saying that while
the trading firm had raised eyebrows with its use of accounting
methods that were open to interpretation, it had stayed within
the rules.
"We have all raised these issues, and the share price has
reflected all these concerns. This is not new information to any
of us," said Thanh Ha Pham, an analyst at Jefferies in Tokyo.
But others said that Glaucus had raised valid points about
why Itochu did not include some investments in its consolidated
accounts when it appeared to have material influence such as the
case with mining venture but did include others when it did not
have material influence such as the CITIC investment.
"It may not be a smoking gun, but (is) a legitimate cause
for concern," said Laurent Bernut, a short seller and founder of
Alpha Secure Capital.
Itochu's shares fell as much as 10 percent on Wednesday to
their lowest levels in more than two years. They later pared
some of their losses to end down 6.3 percent.
Under CEO Masahiro Okafuji, widely seen as a strong and
charismatic leader, Itochu has diversified aggressively into
non-resource related businesses and last financial year it
booked 240 billion yen ($2.3 billion) in net profit - the most
among Japan's top five trading companies.
By contrast, rivals Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsui & Co
reported their first-ever net losses due to huge
writedowns on their energy and metals assets.
Itochu, a company with $48 billion in annual revenue and a
market value of $18.6 billion, has become best known for its 10
percent stake in CITIC Ltd, part of one of China's biggest
conglomerates.
Itochu's interests span energy and chemicals, metals and
minerals while its non-resource interests include retail,
textile and machinery businesses.
Itochu has said its pivot to non-resource businesses will
help it reap record profits in the current financial year to
March.
($1 = 105.7000 yen)
