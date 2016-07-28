* Glaucus: Itochu used accounting sleight of hand to hide losses

* Itochu says it follows proper procedures

* Japan Exchange head: Glaucus action "ethically questionable" (Adds Japan Exchange CEO comment, S&P move)

TOKYO, July 28 Short-seller Glaucus Research stepped up pressure on Japan's Itochu Corp by calling on Thursday for the trading house to set up a third-party panel that will find an "independent auditor" to probe its financial statements.

U.S.-based Glaucus had the previous day criticised Itochu's accounting practices in a report, triggering a fall of as much as 10 percent in its shares.

"We firmly believe that Itochu should nominate an independent committee to retain an independent auditor to investigate the integrity of Itochu's financial statements," Glaucus said.

A spokesman for Itochu, the third-largest Japanese trading company, was not immediately available for comment.

On Wednesday, Itochu had said that it follows proper accounting procedures, that its financial statements had been audited by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, and that its views stand in stark contrast to the Glaucus report.

Itochu's shares were flat on Thursday after ending 6.3 percent lower a day earlier. The company is the latest Asian commodity-related firm to come under attack for its accounting practices. Singapore-listed Noble Group and Olam International have also been criticised in the past for their accounting practices.

The Japanese company, however, found support among some analysts and authorities.

The head of Japan Exchange Group Inc (JPX) said it was "ethically questionable" for Glaucus to release a negative report on a company after short-selling its stock. JPX owns Tokyo Stock Change and Osaka Exchange.

In the report questioning the validity of Itochu's profit reports, Glaucus said it has a short-position in the Japanese company and stands to "realise significant gains" if its stock price falls.

In short-selling, investors borrow shares from brokerages and others and sell them in the hope of buying them cheaply back later and pocketing the difference.

While Itochu had raised eyebrows with its use of accounting methods that were open to interpretation, it had stayed within the rules, some analysts said.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on the company to "stable" from "negative."

"The stable outlook reflects our view that Itochu's profits will remain relatively stable despite the risk of fluctuations in resource prices and uncertainties over the global economy," S&P said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by William Mallard and Taiga Uranaka; Additional reporting by Umesh Desai in HONG KONG; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Muralikumar Anantharaman)