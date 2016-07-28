TOKYO, July 28 Short-seller Glaucus Research Group said on Thursday that Itochu Corp should set up a third-party panel to find an "independent auditor" to probe the Japanese trading house's financial statements, a day after criticising its accounting practices.

"We firmly believe that Itochu should nominate an independent committee to retain an independent auditor to investigate the integrity of Itochu's financial statements," Glaucus said.

Itochu said on Wednesday that it follows proper accounting procedures, that its financial statements had been audited by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, and said its views stand in stark contrast to the Glaucus report.

