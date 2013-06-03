CAPE TOWN, June 3 Japan Airlines wants
to start replacing around 40 of its Boeing 777 aircraft from
2019, chairman Masaru Onishi said.
The airline is studying the Airbus A350-1000, as well as
Boeing's proposed 787-10X and 777-9X, he told reporters.
Japan's flag carrier has been a loyal Boeing customer
and is one of the few airlines in the world not to operate any
Airbus aircraft. It has been looking to diversify its
fleet purchases between the two leading aircraft manufacturers.
Onishi said the airline can make a decision "soon" if it can
negotiate a right deal, but is not in a hurry.
The comments come after rival All Nippon Airways
also hinted at a possible Airbus purchase in an interview with
Reuters on the sidelines of an airlines conference.