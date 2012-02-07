TOKYO Feb 7 Japan Petroleum Exploration Co (Japex) said on Tuesday it has discovered small reserves of oil and gas at the Yufutsu oil and gas field on the northern Japan main island of Hokkaido.

The company confirmed reserves capable of supplying 60,000 cubic feet of natural gas and about 380 barrels of crude oil per day at a site identified as Akeno SK-1D in the south of the island, it said in a statement.

It will conduct a study on possible development of the reserves. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)