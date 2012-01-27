* JGB yields set to stay low for at least few more years
* Banks committed as long as BOJ keeps ultra-easy stance
* Foreign ownership unlikely to rise enough to shake mkt
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Jan 27 Japan's fiscal risks are not
as low as government bond yields seem to imply, but for now
Tokyo has no shortage of buyers even as its large debt pile
increases, meaning the disconnect with market pricing of
sovereign credit default swaps will persist.
The low JGB yields reflect the Bank of Japan holding rates
near zero and keeping liquidity flush, domestic banks needing to
invest an excess of domestic savings and Tokyo's massive current
account surplus.
The higher credit default swap rates are a measure of the
greater foreign participation in the CDS market, concerns about
the lack of political resolve to control public debt, and wider
jitters about sovereign debt triggered by the euro zone crisis.
"The gap between JGB yields and CDS reflects the difference
in how Japanese and foreigners view the time horizon for when
Japan's debt financing becomes unsustainable," said Naohiko
Baba, chief Japan economist at Goldman Sachs.
"Given that the JGB market will remain well bid, such bets
will prove to be unproductive at least for the next three years
or so."
The 5-year Japan CDS is trading at around 130 basis points,
compared with a 0.35 percent yield on the 5-year JGB.
In contrast, in Italy and the United States, CDS trade below
the comparative five-year government security.
Japan's debt burden is about twice the size of gross
domestic product and the worst among industrial nations -- well
above comparative levels of around 100 percent for the United
States and 130 percent for Italy.
"The BOJ's intention to maintain low interest rates for a
prolonged period of time is strongly reflected in current JGB
yields, overshadowing the fiscal risk premium that should be
priced in," said Takeo Okuhara, a fund manager at Daiwa SB
Investments in Tokyo.
"Japan is only escaping the fiscal risk premium under the
current circumstances, thanks to a lower probability of it
materialising relative to others," he said.
Japanese banks are providing the most reliable backstop for
containing yields. Goldman Sachs calculates that banks' net
purchases of over 1 trillion yen on a six-month rolling average
since 2009 have capped 10-year yields at 1.5 percent.
Very low interest rates and a massive current account
surplus also help Tokyo to weather heightening global scrutiny
over sovereign refinancing ability.
GROWING RISKS
There is a possibility that foreign speculators might be
rewarded for betting on a wide CDS-JGB spread, but rather than
one-off events it will likely be a gradual shift as longer-term
risks become apparent.
Japan ran its first trade deficit in more than 30 years in
2011, although the returns on the country's huge portfolio of
investments abroad will keep the balance of payments in surplus.
A key gauge for turning bearish on JGBs would be a narrowing
gap between banks' deposits and lending, which would lower bank
demand for debt, as the population ages and falls.
Okuhara at Daiwa SB Investments said Japan would face a peak
in pension payouts in 2013-2016, pressuring another key buyer to
sell JGBs if needed to raise funds.
"There is risk that the ability of the market to absorb JGBs
will weaken if the key player on the demand side, pension funds,
turns sellers," Okuhara said.
Overseas investors must sharply boost their bill buying or
extend duration into longer-dated JGBs in order to have a
material impact to shake the market, Goldman's Baba said.
Foreign ownership of JGBs, mostly held in treasury bills,
has risen to 8 percent. The share of short-term bills held by
foreigners had doubled in the past 10 years to just below 20
percent. In comparison, foreign ownership of
Italy's debt was about 60 percent recently.
Until that balance changes in Japan, foreign concerns will
remain a secondary issue in government debt pricing.
"When banks' appetite is strong, the probability of a CDS
event risk is low," said Tomohiko Katsu, deputy general manager
of the asset liability management division at Shinsei Bank.
"The gap between CDS and JGB yields reflects a view from
overseas that JGB yields are too low and not discounting the
fiscal risk, but the levels are 'correct' in that it represents
the view of the dominant market players, namely banks," he said.