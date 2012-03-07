TOKYO, March 7 The yield on the five-year Japanese government bond skidded to a 16-month low on Wednesday, as fears about Greece's credit bailout progress as well as slowing global growth added to the safe-haven appeal of fixed-income assets.

The yield fell to 0.285 percent, down 1 basis point.

The yield is seen unlikely to fall much further as some investors sell ahead of the finance ministry's auction of 2.5 trillion yen ($30.97 billion) of 5-year notes on Thursday.