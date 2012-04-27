TOKYO, April 27 The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond edged down to a fresh one-and-a-half-year low on Friday, dropping below 0.90 percent for the first time since October 2010, after the Bank of Japan's latest easing steps.

The 10-year JGB yield was down 1 basis point at 0.900 percent, after briefly falling below that level - viewed as a key resistance point - to 0.895 percent.

The BOJ said it would increase its JGB purchases by 10 trillion yen ($124 billion), and also opted to extend the remaining maturity of JGBs to be purchased under its asset buying programme to up to three years, from two years previously.