TOKYO, April 27 The yield on the benchmark
10-year Japanese government bond edged down to a fresh
one-and-a-half-year low on Friday, dropping below 0.90 percent
for the first time since October 2010, after the Bank of Japan's
latest easing steps.
The 10-year JGB yield was down 1 basis point
at 0.900 percent, after briefly falling below that level -
viewed as a key resistance point - to 0.895 percent.
The BOJ said it would increase its JGB purchases by 10
trillion yen ($124 billion), and also opted to extend the
remaining maturity of JGBs to be purchased under its asset
buying programme to up to three years, from two years
previously.