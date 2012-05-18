CANADA STOCKS-Futures up as oil rises off one-month lows
June 8 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices edged up after dropping to one-month lows the previous day.
TOKYO May 18 The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond dropped to its lowest level since 2003 on Friday, as rising fears about Europe's debt crisis prompted investors to seek the safety of fixed-income assets.
The 10-year bond yield shed 3.0 basis points to 0.815 percent, its lowest level since 2003.
The front-month 10-year JGB futures contract gained 0.36 point to 143.61.
ABU DHABI, June 8 Abu Dhabi's state investor International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), which merged with state investment fund Mubadala Development Company last month, said it returned to profit in 2016, helped by a sharp drop in impairments and lower feedstock costs.