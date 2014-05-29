TOKYO May 29 The benchmark Japanese government bond yield fell to a one-year low on Monday, nudged downward by a recent decline in global debt yields.

The JGB 10-year yield dropped 1.5 basis points to 0.565 percent, the lowest since May 2013.

A recent rally in U.S. and German government bond markets has added momentum to the fall in JGB yields, which had already declined significantly after the Bank of Japan embarked on aggressive monetary easing last year. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Edmund Klamann)