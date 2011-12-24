* JGB sales via auction set at record 149.7 trln yen for 2012/13 * Plans to increase issuance of 10-year, 20-year bonds from April * Will examine resuming inflation-linked bond sales as early as 2012/13 * Market seen having little trouble absorbing increased bond sales for now By Hideyuki Sano TOKYO, Dec 24 Japan plans to issue a record 149.7 trillion yen ($1.9 trillion) of government bonds (JGBs) through regular auctions in the fiscal year from next April, the Ministry of Finance said on Saturday, as the country struggles to reduce its budget deficit. The ministry will raise the monthly issuance of 10- and 20-year bonds in the next fiscal year from April and will look into resuming issuing inflation-linked bonds as it seeks to diversify its funding methods. The plan is mostly in line with market expectations and what sources told Reuters earlier this week. The total amount of bonds to be offered through auction is 4.9 trillion yen greater than the latest plan for the current fiscal year. Analysts think the market will have little problem absorbing the increased debt sales, as many domestic investors are happy to gobble up JGBs given the lack of investment alternatives in the stagnant economy. Foreign investors hold only 8.2 percent of Japan's debt, compared with 45.3 percent for U.S. Treasuries, even after they bought Japanese debt aggressively in July-September to escape euro zone bonds. Yet the sovereign debt crisis in Europe is making many investors nervous as Japan's public debt, already by far the biggest among the industrialised countries relative to the size of the economy, keeps ballooning. As Japan's population declines and grows older, domestic investors' appetite for bonds may eventually wane, while the government has yet to devise a credible plan to curtail its debt. Below is the finance ministry's breakdown of debt to be sold through regular auction, by maturity and number of auctions per year. Numbers in brackets are for fiscal 2011/12. Amount (trln yen) Auctions/Year Total(trln yen) 40-yr 0.4 (0.4) 4 (4) 1.6 (1.6) 30-yr 0.7 (0.7) 8 (8) 5.6 (5.6) 20-yr 1.2 (1.1) 12 (12) 14.4 (13.2) 10-yr 2.3 (2.2) 12 (12) 27.6 (26.4) 5-yr 2.5 (2.5*) 12 (12) 30.0 (29.2*) 2-yr 2.7 (2.7**) 12 (12) 32.4 (31.6**) 1-yr TB 2.5 (2.5) 12 (12) 30.0 (30.0) 6-mth TB 0.9 (0.0***) n/a 0.9 (0.0***) Liq-enhancing 0.6**** (0.6) 12 (12) 7.2 (7.2) 10-yr linker n/a (0.0) n/a (0) n/a (0.0) ---------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ISSUANCE 149.7 (144.8) * Five-year bond sales were raised to 2.5 trillion yen per month in December from 2.4 trillion in Apr-Nov after a supplementary budget to fund post-earthquake reconstruction. **Two-year bond sales were raised to 2.7 trillion yen per month in December from 2.6 trillion from Apr-Nov after the supplementary budget to fund post-earthquake reconstruction. ***Under the initial 2011/12 budget, an issue of 0.9 trillion yen had been planned but was dropped after the supplementary budget. ****Figures for liquidity-enhancing auctions are for monthly issuance rather than offer amount per auction. DETAILS AND BACKGROUND -- Japan's total debt issuance in 2012/13, which will include other debt sales channels such as sales of retail JGBs and sales to the Bank of Japan, is also set to reach a record 174.2 trillion yen. -- Of that total, 112.3 trillion yen is for the rollover of maturing debt. The government needs to sell 44.2 trillion yen of bonds to finance its 2012/13 spending. It will sell 15.0 trillion yen of bonds to finance the fiscal loan scheme and 2.7 trillion yen for the special account for post-quake reconstruction. -- A senior Finance Ministry official said the ministry would start preparations for resuming issuance of consumer price-linked bonds. Japan suspended offers of price-linked bonds in 2008 after demand for the paper evaporated in the wake of the global financial crisis. -- The price-linked bonds became unpopular because they do not have a price floor, meaning investors suffer losses when consumer prices fall, as they did in Japan after the financial crisis. -- This time, the ministry is likely to introduce a price floor to attract investors and is aiming to issue new price-linked bonds in the 2012/13 fiscal year, a senior Finance Ministry official said. -- The Ministry is also studying a swap scheme in which the ministry would buy back old price-linked bonds from investors in exchange for the new type of inflation-linked bonds with protection against deflation.