* No schedule for restart of 1,200 MW coal plant in Yokohama
* J-Power says coal silo caught fire
TOKYO Nov 25 Japanese wholesale power
supplier J-Power said it halted a 1,200-megawatt
coal-fired power plant in Yokohama on Friday after a coal silo
caught fire, with no schedule for a restart pending
investigation into the incident.
J-Power, formally known as Electric Power Development Co,
said it had shut the two coal-fired units, each with a capacity
of 600 megawatts, at the Isogo power plant near Tokyo by 04:05
a.m. Friday (1905 GMT Thursday).
Smoke was observed from a coal conveyor belt at around 10:04
p.m. (1304 GMT) on Thursday, and the fire spread to the coal
silo, where there was an explosion early on Friday, a company
spokesman said.
The fire had abated by early Friday morning and there were
no injuries, he added.
The Isogo plant supplies electricity to Tokyo Electric Power
Co, the operator of the cripppled Fukushima nuclear
plant, and Tohoku Electric Power Co.
Despite the shutdown, Tokyo Electric said there had been no
imapact on power supplies to its customers. It has lowered its
available power supplies for Friday by 900 MW to 43,300 MW,
compared with a peak demand forecast of 39,200 MW.
