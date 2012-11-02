* JX says will meet govt mandate on efficiency
* Plans to convert Muroran refinery into chemical plant
* To export toluene, xylene to South Korea's paraxylene unit
TOKYO, Nov 2 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp
, Japan's top refiner, will stop processing crude at its
180,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Muroran refinery in northern Japan
at the end of March 2014 to help meet government rules on
capacity.
JX will turn the facility into a chemical plant and start
production of toluene and xylene for export to a new paraxylene
unit that it is set to start operations in South Korea, the
company said. JX will jointly run the plant with SK Group.
JX Nippon Oil, a wholly owned downstream oil subsidiary of
JX Holdings Inc, operates eight refineries in Japan with total
capacity of 1.61 million bpd, including a joint venture
export-oriented Osaka refinery with Petrochina.
To boost Japan's capacity to handle cheaper, heavier oils,
the government introduced rules in 2010 that require oil
refiners to choose between closing existing crude distillation
units (CDUs) or building new secondary units to process heavy
oil residue. The deadline for the cuts is March 2014.
Surplus refining capacity in Japan is growing, as a falling
population and a shift to less pollutant gas and more
energy-efficient devices are cutting demand for everything from
gasoline to nappies. This capacity was estimated at around 20
percent, or more than 1 million bpd, in 2010.
Industry sources had said JX was considering scrapping the
sole 140,000 bpd crude distillation unit (CDU) at the Muroran
refinery, due to high delivery costs for crude and the lack of a
lucrative secondary unit to convert residue, or very heavy oil,
into more expensive lighter products, such as gasoline.
JX had already cut its CDU capacity by 400,000 bpd by
October 2010, and had pledged to cut another 200,000 bpd by
March 2014.
Friday's decision to stop processing at Muroran falls 20,000
bpd short of that goal, but the company plans no further
refining capacity curbs as it will achieve the targets under the
government mandate, Yukio Uchida, JX Nippon Oil's Executive Vice
President, told reporters.
JX Holdings, created in April 2010 through the merger of
Nippon Oil and Nippon Mining Holdings, controls roughly a third
of market share of domestic oil sales, and operates an upstream
oil and gas business and Pan Pacific Copper, the nation's top
copper smelter.
Japan's fourth-biggest refiner, Cosmo Oil Co, said
in August it would shut its 140,000 barrels per day (bpd)
Sakaide refinery next July, but would likely have to close down
further capacity to meet the rules.
Idemitsu Kosan Co, Showa Shell Sekiyu and
AOC Holdings have already met the requirements by
pledging to shut nearly 300,000 bpd of refining capacity.
JX's decision effectively leaves the nation's second-biggest
TonenGeneral Sekiyu, as the only one among the major
refiners that has not announced how they will meet the
requirements.
Once Muroran's oil refining is suspended, its crude refining
capacity will fall by 11 percent to 1.43 million bpd.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Urquhart and
Jeremy Laurence)