TOKYO Nov 1 Japan's biggest oil refiner JX
Holdings said on Friday it has decided not to
participate in a planned project to expand Vietnam's Dung Quat
refinery as financial terms could not be concluded.
The Japanese firm had been considering taking part in the
project but it and state oil and gas group Petrovietnam failed
to come to an agreement on the terms for investments, a
spokesman for JX Holdings said.
Vietnam had been seeking to sell a 49 percent stake in the
refinery to foreign investors to raise funds and boost its
capacity. The share sale plan had attracted interest from JX,
Petroleos de Venezuela and another firm from South
Korea.
Dung Quat is looking to expand its output to 10 million
tonnes per year by 2015 and Petrovietnam is also planning on
building a 10 million tonnes a year Long Son refinery in the
country's southern region, targeted for completion in 2018.
