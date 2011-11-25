* Additional fuel needs to offset lost nuke power

* Kansai Electric now running only 4 of 11 nuclear reactors (Adds details)

TOKYO Nov 25 Kansai Electric Power Co , Japan's second-biggest utility, said on Friday it would need to buy additional fossil fuel equivalent to 4.5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in October-March if its nuclear reactors that are shut for maintenance do not restart by the end of March.

It initially planned to buy 3.57 million tonnes of LNG equivalent in October-March.

The company, whose reliance on nuclear power is usually the highest of any power firm in Japan, did not give a breakdown of oil, LNG and thermal coal for the additional fuel needs.

It is currently operating only four of its 11 nuclear reactors, with three of those to be shut by Dec. 18.

No reactors taken offline for routine maintenance have been restarted due to public safety fears since the March 11 earthquake and tsunami triggered reactor meltdowns and radiation leaks at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi power station northeast of Tokyo.

Kansai Electric is asking customers to cut peak-hour power usage by 10 percent this winter due to tight power supplies. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)