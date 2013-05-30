TOKYO May 30 Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Ltd said on Thursday it has developed technology to
produce fuel for cars from farm waste at a cost that is
competitive with imported ethanol made from food products, such
as sugar cane.
Replacing fossil fuels with bio ethanol to make fuel for
autos can help reduce carbon dioxide (CO2), which contributes to
global warming, but the cost of production and competition with
food supplies tempers its appeal.
A five-year study, subsidised by the Japanese government,
proved that Kawasaki Heavy's new technology, if introduced
commercially, can produce ethanol from rice straw at a cost of
40 yen (40 U.S. cents) per litre, the company said.
If the costs for gathering straw waste from rice farming in
Japan are added, production would be 80 yen per litre, a company
spokeswoman said.
That compares with 80 to 100 yen per litre for importing
ethanol from Brazil, a farm ministry official said.
Japanese oil companies currently use an additive made from
Brazilian ethanol to mix with gasoline to help the world's
fifth-biggest greenhouse gas emitter's efforts to reduce global
warming.
The Kawasaki spokeswoman said the company has no specific
plan for commercial production and added the technology would be
competitive in a country with ample biomass resources with lower
labour costs such as Brazil and in South East Asian nations.
The Japanese government is more cautious about the prospects
for such technology.
When the farm ministry mapped out plans for bio ethanol
production technology in September, the ministry said it would
take about five years before commercial production of ethanol
from non-food products would be economically viable.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)