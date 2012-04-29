(Corrects day of week in first paragraph)
TOKYO, April 29 Japan and Kazakhstan plan to
sign an agreement to jointly develop rare earth metals critical
to electronics and auto makers, aiming to lower dependence on
China, the Asahi Shimbun daily said on Sunday.
Japan's Trade Minister Yukio Edano will meet Kazakh
government officials, including President Nursultan Nazarbayev,
to sign the agreement in early May, making way for Sumitomo Corp
, Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp and Kazatoprom
to partner in rare earth extraction, the paper said.
Higher prices of rare earths from China are squeezing
Japanese manufacturers of batteries and electronics, forcing
them to cut usage and seek alternatives.
Japan and Kazakhstan will build a plant in Stepnogorsk,
northern Kazakhstan and use technology developed by Shin-Etsu
Chemical Co to isolate dysprosium, used in motors for
electric and hybrid cars, from soil processed for uranium, the
paper said.
The plant will go onstream as early as this summer and ship
30 tonnes of the material to Japan this year, with shipments to
rise to more than 50 tonnes next year, the paper said. Japan's
annual demand for the element is roughly 500 tonnes.
Japan's Trade Ministry, Sumitomo and JOGMEC officials were
unavailable to comment.
The European Union, the United States and Japan have asked
the World Trade Organization to settle a dispute with China over
Beijing's restriction on rare earth metal exports.
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)