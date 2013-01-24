TOKYO Jan 24 Japan's largest mutual fund bought European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) bonds for the first time in two years, the manager of the fund said on Thursday, a sign of returning confidence in European debt.

The purchase marks a turnaround for Kokusai Asset's Global Sovereign Open $17.5 billion bond fund, which by end 2011 had removed all EFSF bonds from its portfolio. It cut its exposure to the euro zone to about 8 percent by October from a peak of 43 percent in late 2009.

"We've been raising the weighting of the euro-denominated bonds in our portfolio as the situation in Europe is improving and as the performance of the euro currency is turning healthy," said Naomi Murakami, a senior manager at Kokusai Asset Management's corporate planning section.

As of Jan. 17, the fund's weighting of euro-denominated bonds had risen to 14.8 percent, according to Kokusai data, still about half the benchmark Citigroup World Government Bond Index weighting of 29 percent.

Kokusai first bought EFSF bonds in January 2011, but had totally removed them from its portfolio by late 2011. Murakami didn't give the size of the latest purchase.

The fund, launched in December 1997, is an actively managed bond fund that largely invests in global government and agency bonds of developed countries, which carry credit ratings of single A minus (A-) and above. ($1 = 88.5400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Michael Urquhart)