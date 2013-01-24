TOKYO Jan 24 Japan's largest mutual fund bought
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) bonds for the first
time in two years, the manager of the fund said on Thursday, a
sign of returning confidence in European debt.
The purchase marks a turnaround for Kokusai Asset's Global
Sovereign Open $17.5 billion bond fund, which by end 2011 had
removed all EFSF bonds from its portfolio. It cut its exposure
to the euro zone to about 8 percent by October from a peak of 43
percent in late 2009.
"We've been raising the weighting of the euro-denominated
bonds in our portfolio as the situation in Europe is improving
and as the performance of the euro currency is turning healthy,"
said Naomi Murakami, a senior manager at Kokusai Asset
Management's corporate planning section.
As of Jan. 17, the fund's weighting of euro-denominated
bonds had risen to 14.8 percent, according to Kokusai data,
still about half the benchmark Citigroup World Government Bond
Index weighting of 29 percent.
Kokusai first bought EFSF bonds in January 2011, but had
totally removed them from its portfolio by late 2011. Murakami
didn't give the size of the latest purchase.
The fund, launched in December 1997, is an actively managed
bond fund that largely invests in global government and agency
bonds of developed countries, which carry credit ratings of
single A minus (A-) and above.
($1 = 88.5400 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Michael Urquhart)