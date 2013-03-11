TOKYO, March 11 Japan's Kokusai Asset Management, the manager of the country's largest mutual fund, said it has added Singapore for the first time to its $16 trillion flagship bond fund as the manager diversifies its portfolio to boost returns.

The flagship bond fund, called Global Sovereign Bond Open, has also included municipal bonds from Canada and Australia to its portfolio as of March 7.

Kokusai Asset's latest investment strategy follows its addition of European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) bonds into its Global Sovereign Open fund in January for the first time in two years.

Over the past year it has added sovereign bonds of Mexico, Poland and New Zealand.

"We've been studying to include Singapore into our portfolio for a while. Our aim is to diversify our portfolio to lower our risk profile, while increase our returns," said Naomi Murakami, a senior manager at Kokusai Asset's corporate planning section.

The Global Sovereign fund's weighting of Singapore was at 0.5 percent as of March 7. It has taken a total exposure of 2.4 percent municipal bonds issued by Quebec and Ontario in Canada. The fund has also included a total of 2.1 percent of Queensland and New South Wale bonds in Australia.

The fund's weighting of euro-denominated bonds, including EFSF bonds, has increased to 17.9 percent as of March 7 from 14.8 percent in mid-January when the fund resumed purchases of the EFSF for the first time in two years.

The Global Sovereign fund, launched in December 1997, is an actively managed bond fund that largely invests in global government and agency bonds of developed countries that carry credit ratings of single A minus (A-) and above.

The fund has reigned as the top mutual fund in Japan for 11 years with its assets under management at 1.55 trillion yen ($16.11 billion).

($1 = 96.1850 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Matt Driskill)