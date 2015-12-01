SEOUL/TOKYO Dec 1 Fishing boats carrying
decomposed corpses have washed ashore in Japan in recent weeks,
leading to speculation they are rickety North Korean vessels
that have strayed dangerously far from port under the
impoverished nation's push to boost its catch.
There has been no mention from secretive North Korea of any
missing boats, but its leader, Kim Jong Un, has put a high
priority on fishing as a way of earning foreign currency and
providing a sustainable food source that is not reliant on
harvests and weather.
The Japanese coast guard and police reported 12 incidents of
wrecked wooden boats, including some that were in pieces, on the
country's shores and waters since October, containing 22 dead
bodies, including five skulls.
Japanese authorities declined to comment on the origins of
the boats or the possible identities of the dead, but a
hand-written sign identified one boat as belonging to unit 325
of the North Korean army, according to footage from Japan's NHK
Television. Tattered cloth was found aboard the vessel that
appeared to come from the North Korean flag, the video showed.
Defectors and experts say fishing boats under the command of
the Korean People's Army may have succumbed under pressure from
Kim to catch more fish, drifting off course and ill-equipped for
rough seas.
TV images of some of the boats showed relatively large but
otherwise primitive-looking motorised craft and the coast guard
said they did not have GPS navigation systems. Those aboard
could have died of starvation and exposure to the cold after
getting lost.
Although Japan's Meteorological Agency said there was not
unusually bad weather in the Sea of Japan this November, the
waters are rougher at this time of year due to the onset of
cold, northwesterly winds.
October through February is also prime season for squid,
sandfish and king crab off the east coast of the Korean
peninsula, and it is not unusual that there would be high
numbers of boats at sea, said Kim Do-hoon, a professor of
fisheries science at Bukyong National University in Busan.
"Kim Jong Un has been promoting the fisheries, which could
explain why there are more fishing boats going out," he said.
"But North Korean boats perform really poorly, with bad
engines, risking lives to go far to catch more. Sometimes they
drift and fishermen starve to death," he said.
DEADLY INCENTIVE SYSTEM
Over the years, North Korean boats seeking the rich fishing
grounds of the Sea of Japan have washed ashore in Japan as well
as on the deserted beaches of the Russian Far East. North
Koreans looking to defect, on the other hand, typically flee by
land into China, or, less often, via coastal waters to
neighbouring South Korea.
Fishing is a vital industry in a country where millions
cannot find enough to eat. North Korea's 1.2 million-strong army
is heavily engaged in food production, including fishing.
"Some of the boats belong to Korean People's Army fishery
stations, possibly operating to catch sailfin sandfish," said An
Chan-il, who served in the North's army as a junior officer
before defecting to South Korea in 1979 and now heads a private
think tank on North Korea in Seoul.
"Kim Jong Un is pushing hard to produce more fish. So these
boats must have been stranded after overworking," he said.
Kim, North Korea's young leader, has made boosting food
production a priority for the isolated country since taking
office after his father died in late 2011, and recently visited
a KPA fishing station on North Korea's east coast, calling for
the facility to be upgraded, the official KCNA news agency said.
"Modernization of the station will help it catch more fish,
(Kim) said, adding: The station should be turned into an
up-to-date fishery base which can be boasted of in the world,
thus making our ongoing efforts produce good results for the
service persons and civilians," the Nov 25 report said.
Lee So-yeon, a North Korean army defector who arrived in
Seoul in 2008, said fish products are a key export for North
Korea's army, which hires civilian fishermen to make money.
"North Korean army units and security agencies are running
many businesses to earn foreign currency from mining gold to
catching fish on the west and east coasts," said Lee.
Lee Jong-won, professor of international relations at
Japan's Waseda University, added: "The North is introducing an
incentive system for producers. Fish is one of the main export
products to China, which can be a way to get foreign
currencyThere is a possibility this incentive system led people
to take more risks."
(Additional reporting by James Pearson in SEOUL; Editing by
Tony Munroe and Raju Gopalakrishnan)