NEW YORK Oct 10 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Thursday that he does not expect the United
States to default on its debt.
The U.S. government is expected to hit its borrowing limit
by Oct. 17 but a divided Congress might prove unable to raise
that ceiling. That, in turn, raises the specter of a default.
Kuroda, speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations before
attending weekend meetings of the International Monetary Fund
and World Bank in Washington, also said the Bank of Japan would
do whatever necessary to achieve its 2 percent inflation goal.
"But at this stage the economy is on track, and I don't
think I should say anything concrete about potential, possible
measures," he added.