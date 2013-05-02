(Adds Kuroda, Tetangco quotes)
GREATER NOIDA, India May 2 There are few signs
of asset bubbles forming in Asia due to Japan's massive monetary
easing, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and his
counterpart in hot-money target the Philippines said on
Thursday.
Under Kuroda, the BOJ stunned financial markets last month
by pledging to inject about $1.4 trillion into the economy to
end nearly two decades of stagnation and hit a 2 percent
inflation target in roughly two years.
Some policymakers in Asia fear strong capital flows coming
from easier monetary policy in advanced economies may result in
disruptive bubbles and currency appreciation, making Asian
exports less competitive. Kuroda played down those fears.
"So far I have not much observed that big asset bubbles are
occurring due to capital inflows," Kuroda told reporters on the
sidelines of the Asian Development Bank's annual meeting, held
in India.
Speaking on the sidelines of the same meeting, Amando
Tetangco, governor of the Philippines' central bank, said he was
not worried about Japanese inflows. The Philippines has been a
favourite among foreign investors and is likely to attract more
flows after Standard & Poor's upgraded the country's debt to
investment grade on Thursday.
Tetangco said managing inflows, along with inflation, was a
key priority of his central bank but said Japanese money did not
feature heavily among investors in the Philippines.
"I do not think that will have a significant impact on us,"
he told reporters when asked about impact of Japanese
quantitative easing on Philippines economy.
"Investments in bonds and equities by Japanese institutions
is not that significant. It accounts for only 2.8 percent of
total investments in these assets," he said.
Tetangco said despite the challenges faced by currency
flows, he had no plans to implement controls on portfolio funds.
MONITORING SPILLOVER
Kuroda said the Japanese central bank will monitor whether
its monetary easing could have an unintended spillover effect on
emerging economies. He told reporters each country should take
policy steps that take account of their own situation.
The BOJ is not alone in flooding its economy with cheap
funds to try to boost borrowing and spending. Others have also
engaged in quantitative easing, led by the U.S. Federal Reserve,
the Bank of England and, to some extent, the European Central
Bank.
Kuroda said financial markets and economic trend have been
moving in line with his expectations since the BOJ took
aggressive policy steps just less than a month ago.
"Recovery in the Japanese economy will become clearer from
around the middle of (this) year," he said. "We have already
seen positive consumption indicators and I expect capital
spending and other indicators will follow suit."
The central bank held off on offering any fresh policy
initiatives at last week's policy meeting and forecast that
inflation would rise to around 2 percent towards the latter half
of the next three years due to its massive stimulus plan, a
projection analysts say may be too optimistic.
