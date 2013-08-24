JACKSON HOLE Aug 24 Bank of Japan Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda said on Saturday the bold policy actions that he
has championed to spur his nation's moribund economy were
gaining traction.
"The bank's (policy) has already started to exert its
intended effects," Kuroda told the annual Jackson Hole central
banker's retreat in Wyoming during a panel discussion on
unconventional monetary policy.
The Bank of Japan has pledged to lift inflation to two
percent through a campaign of massive bond purchases, or
quantitative easing, to try to end the country's decade-long
economic stagnation.
The panel included Bank of England Deputy Governor Charlie
Bean, who stressed that the BoE was not seeking to push even
harder on the policy pedal with its actions.
"This guidance is intended primarily to clarify our reaction
function and make policy more effective rather than to inject
additional stimulus," Bean told the conference.