TOKYO Nov 17 Japanese utility Kyushu Electric Power Co said it expects to buy an additional 2.2 million kilolitres (13.8 million barrels) of crude oil equivalent in December-March as nuclear plant power output will fall to zero from mid-December.

That is more than double the 1.08 million barrels of oil and gas that it purchased in addition to its original plan for the peak summer months of July-September, they said.

The company, which consumes oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and thermal coal, did not give a breakdown by fuel type.

Kyushu Electric predicts it will have a surplus power margin of only 0.4 percent in December and 0.8 percent in January and has asked users to voluntarily curb peak power use by 5 percent.

The company, which serves the southwestern island of Kyushu in western Japan, has six reactors at two nuclear plants. But only two of the reactors are currently running, and both will be shut down by mid-December amid public safety fears after the March earthquake triggered a nuclear crisis.

For the shutdown schedule of Japan's remaining 11 active reactors, please click on. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)