* Average nationwide land prices up for 1st time in 8 yrs in
2015
* Spot in Osaka's shopping district rises the most last year
* Prices rise in shopping spots popular with Chinese
tourists
TOKYO, July 1 Japan's nationwide land prices
rose for the first time in eight years in 2015 led by a surge in
prices for shopping areas in big cities, a government survey
showed on Friday.
The average land price in Japan rose 0.2 percent last year
compared with a 0.4 percent decline the year earlier, the
National Tax Agency said.
One area in Osaka's Midosuji shopping district rose the most
in Japan with an increase of 22.1 percent to 10.1 million yen
($98,296.84) per square metre.
The price for a block in Tokyo's Ginza district jumped 18.7
percent to 32 million yen per square metre, the highest price
for any plot in Japan, according to the agency.
"Those two spots are crowded with Chinese tourists who make
huge purchases. That has attracted a lot of tenants to move in
and it drove the land prices up," said Eiji Nishio, director at
CBRE, a real estate services company.
Japan continues to see an increase in foreign tourists, led
by a weaker yen and easier visa regulations. Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe earlier this year doubled Japan's target for foreign
visitors to 40 million by 2020.
The tax agency assesses land prices as of Jan. 1 every year
to calculate inheritance and gift taxes on properties acquired
that year.
($1 = 102.7500 yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)