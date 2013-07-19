TOKYO, July 19 Japanese life insurers are
unlikely to be thinking of increasing their foreign bond
holdings by large amounts with domestic debt yields offering
reasonable returns, the head of the country's life insurance
association said on Friday.
"When the Bank of Japan eased boldly, yields plunged and
moving a small amount of assets to foreign bonds seemed an
option," Yoshio Sato, the chairman of the Life Insurance
Association of Japan and also president of Sumitomo Life
Insurance, told reporters.
"But the 20-year JGB yield has settled around 1.6 to 1.7
percent and buying domestic bonds appears more feasible," Sato
said.
The 20-year Japanese government bond yield
plunged to 0.845 percent when the BOJ unveiled radical easing
steps in April but has since bounced back, trading at 1.72
percent on Friday.