TOKYO May 24 Japanese life insurers are giving
signs that they may not send much more of their $3 trillion in
assets abroad this year, as Japanese government bond yields
start picking up, despite hinting last month that they might
boost their foreign bond holdings to seek higher returns.
Investors have been spurred to revise their market outlook
by a sharp rise in Japanese bond yields over the past two weeks
to one-year highs, taking the market by surprise. Just last
month the benchmark yield fell to a record low after the Bank of
Japan announced a massive monetary expansion plan.
"At current yield levels, we might allocate to JGBs instead
of foreign bonds. As of yesterday, 10-year notes were at 1
percent and 20-year notes at 1.7 percent, levels at which we can
start buying JGBs gradually," Hiroaki Tonooka, deputy president
of Meiji Yasuda Insurance, said at an earnings briefing on
Friday.
Meiji Yasuda, one of Japan's three largest life insurers,
had said last month that it would consider buying
higher-yielding foreign bonds as the central bank's policies
were expected to erode the already marginal yields on Japanese
government debt. Japan's life insurers hold roughly half of
their assets in JGBs.
In April, Meiji Yasuda said it expected yields on 10-year
notes to move between 0.3 and 0.8 percent in the current
financial year through March 2014. Its forecast has now been
revised to between 0.5 and 1.1 percent.
Before the market's latest turn, Japan's traditionally
conservative life insurers, which along with the state-run
insurer are the largest holders of JGBs with nearly 20 percent
of outstanding bonds, had been widely expected to allocate a
bigger portion of their portfolios to foreign bonds.
VOLATILE YIELDS
Indeed, the insurers became net buyers of foreign bonds in
April, at the relatively modest sum of 438 billion yen ($4.32
billion), after three straight months of net sales that totalled
about 432 billion yen, finance ministry data shows.
Spurring them on was the BOJ's surprise announcement on
April 4 that it would flood the economy with cheap money by
doubling its purchases of JGBs over two years.
The 10-year JGB yield plunged to a record low
of 0.315 percent on April 5 but has since rebounded in highly
volatile trade, in part as the market weighs the prospects of
inflation due to Japan's easy money policy. On Thursday, it
reached the 1 percent threshold for the first time since April
2012. On Friday afternoon it was at 0.845 percent.
"In April, the 10-year yield dropped sharply and the 20-year
yield also fell as low as around 1 percent," Iwao Matsumoto,
investment planning general manager at Sumitomo Life Insurance,
said at an earnings briefing on Friday.
Last month, the company said at a news conference on its
investment plans for the financial year to next March that it
would consider shifting more funds to foreign bonds if JGB
yields remained low.
"But yields have been rising since then and if current
levels continue, we won't have to change our initial investment
plan," Matsumoto said.
Still, for Japanese life insurers, yields remain
frustratingly low as a result of years of ultra-easy monetary
policies and many insurers are struggling to deliver returns
promised to policyholders.
"(JGB yields) have been rising a bit lately, but viewed
historically, the low interest-rate environment is continuing
and we remain in a tough situation," Hiroshi Shimizu, managing
executive officer of Nippon Life Insurance, Japan's largest life
insurer, said at a Friday earnings briefing.