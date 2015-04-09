TOKYO, April 9 Japan's securities watchdog is
considering probes of some companies and brokers involved in
share offerings, concerned about a spate of controversial
listings amid a stock market boom, a senior person involved in
the process said.
The source declined to comment on which companies might be
the targets of any investigations, or on whether the commission
was considering on-site inspections, as opposed to hearings.
"If there are suspicions that an IPO intends to deceive
general investors, then naturally this would have to be verified
by inspections," the source said, declining to be identified as
a formal decision had not yet been made.
The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission declined
to comment, saying it regularly carries out investigations on
suspected violations but it could not disclose specific actions.
Sources said last month that Tokyo bourse operator Japan
Exchange Group Inc will seek stricter screening
measures for companies looking to go public as criticism grows
that the exchange may have been lax in vetting IPOs.
Recent controversial listings include one by mobile game
developer Gumi Inc which issued a loss warning and
announced plans to slash its workforce just months after raising
45 billion yen ($375 million).
That followed revelations last year of inappropriate
accounting at energy start-up Eneres Co, which listed
in late 2013.
Japan has seen a rush of stock market listings, fuelled by
easy money made available by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
"Abenomics" mix of economic stimulus measures, and investor
appetite as domestic shares have hit multi-year highs.
(Reporting by Takahiko Wada; Writing by William Mallard;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)