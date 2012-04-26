TOKYO, April 26 Japan, the world's top user of
liquefied natural gas (LNG), in March imported LNG for the first
time from Belgium, customs-cleared data from the Ministry of
Finance showed on Thursday.
It imported a total of 59,512 tonnes of LNG from the
European country, the data showed.
Japan imported a record high 83.2 million tonnes of LNG in
the financial year ended on March 31, largely due to an increase
in gas-fired power generation amid difficulty in restarting
idled nuclear reactors following the Fukushima radiation crisis.
