TOKYO, April 26 Japan, the world's top user of liquefied natural gas (LNG), in March imported LNG for the first time from Belgium, customs-cleared data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

It imported a total of 59,512 tonnes of LNG from the European country, the data showed.

Japan imported a record high 83.2 million tonnes of LNG in the financial year ended on March 31, largely due to an increase in gas-fired power generation amid difficulty in restarting idled nuclear reactors following the Fukushima radiation crisis. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)