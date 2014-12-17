TOKYO Dec 17 Tokyo Electric Power Co
and Chubu Electric Power Co,, two of the world's
biggest buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), are holding an
international tender for the fuel, one of the utilities said.
This is the first time two Japanese companies have jointly
requested bids to supply LNG, a Tokyo Electric spokesman said,
and the exercise is designed to reduce procurement costs that
have risen as Japan has turned to the fuel to replace nuclear
capacity shut down in the wake of the Fukushima crisis.
It is also unusual to hold a competitive tender because most
LNG is supplied under long-term bilateral contracts between
buyers and suppliers.
The companies sent out invitations for bids to about 60 LNG
suppliers globally on Dec. 12, the Tepco spokesman said. Bids
are due by Friday and the utilities will decide on the suppliers
in January.
He did not comment on the volumes sought or the price
levels. The Nikkei newspaper reported earlier that the utilities
were seeking several hundred thousand tons of LNG for delivery
after April.
