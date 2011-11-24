MOSCOW, Nov 24 - State-backed Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp (JOGMEC) expects demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) to rise by 20 million tonnes next year in the aftermath of the Fukushima nuclear disaster in March, a company official said on Thursday.

"Additional LNG demand will rise by 20 million tonnes in 2012 (comparing to 2010)," Daisuke Harada, JOGMEC's deputy general manager told an energy conference in Moscow.

According to his presentation, Japan's demand for the frozen gas is expected to rise by 12 million tonnes this year.

The country imported more than 70 million tonnes of LNG in 2010 from Australia, one of its biggest suppliers, as well as from Malaysia, Indonesia, and Qatar.

Japan's government is working to come up with a new energy policy by next summer. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)