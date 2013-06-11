June 12 Japan has offered its largest-ever loan
to Iraq of about 120 billion yen ($1.24 billion) to build a new
refinery and rebuild a port, the Nikkei said.
Japan will initially lend 82.7 billion yen to build a
refinery to extract natural gas liquids in southern Iraq's
Rumaila oil field, the Japanese daily said.
A second loan of 39.2 billion yen will be provided to
rebuild the southern port of Khor Al-Zubair, the newspaper
reported.
Both loans will have a term of 40 years, the Nikkei said.
JGC Corp and Chiyoda Corp are expected to
bid for the Rumaila refinery project, while Toyota Tsusho Corp
, Toyo Construction Co and Toa Corp
are expected to bid for the Khor Al-Zubair rebuilding project,
the newspaper said.
Japan in 2008 offered a loan of 50.05 billion yen to Iraq to
construct a crude oil pipeline, the business daily reported.