Payment and value of an annuity certificate is seen at a flat in Tokyo March 21, 2015 where a body of 85 year-old man was left for over a month. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Hirotsugu Masuda, a worker for special cleaning, prays before entering a garbage-filled flat in Tokyo March 20, 2015 where a body of 85 year-old man was left over a month. REUTERS/Toru HanaiSEARCH 'LONELY HANAI' FOR ALL IMAGES

A watch and letters are left discarded at a flat in Tokyo March 21, 2015 where a body of an 85 year-old man was left for over a month. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Workers for special cleaning put garbage into a plastic bags at a garbage-filled flat in Tokyo March 20, 2015 where a body of 85 year-old man was left for over a month. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO In March, the body of an elderly man was found on the floor of his apartment in downtown Tokyo. He had been dead for a month.

Neighbours hadn't noticed the octogenarian's absence. His bank made the rent payments on time, his family didn't visit, and the only reason for the body's discovery was the slight smell that troubled the tenant in the flat below.

In rapidly ageing Japan, more people are dying alone and unnoticed in a country of 127 million where one in four people is over 65. Looser family bonds play a role in their isolation.

For these so-called "lonely deaths", families and landlords in Tokyo are increasingly turning to Hirotsugu Masuda and his clean-up crew to salvage apartments where the occupant's body lay undiscovered for days or weeks.

"This has started becoming a bit more common in the world and it's become more recognized that there's this sort of job," said Masuda, whose services are required 3-4 times a week in summer when bodies decompose faster.

When Masuda's team turns up at the Tokyo apartment, police have taken away the corpse but body fluids have seeped into the floor. Flies buzz around a cooker filled with rice. Old calendars and papers are strewn in rooms untouched for years.

Workers wearing protective gear spray the apartment with insect repellent, using gloved hands to pack the trash in boxes. The six-hour exercise is conducted discreetly to avoid upsetting the neighbours. The crew tells onlookers they are moving house.

When they are done, incense and flowers are placed where the body was, with the man's photo put where his head had been.

Masuda's firm works almost exclusively with "lonely deaths", charging between 81,000 yen ($676) and 341,000 yen ($2,845) depending on apartment size.

In a country where around 5 million elderly people live alone, the number of decaying bodies found in empty homes is expected to soar. Data shows victims are more likely to be male.

"There's likely 40,000 of these cases and we think that in 10 years, it's likely to go over 100,000 cases," said Hideto Kone, an NGO official working on such cases.

Victims forgotten by families are not given a funeral and their remains are interred in unmarked graves.

Yoshie Fukukara, landlord of the apartment where the tenant was found dead, still finds it hard to believe.

"I didn't think it would happen here," the 77-year-old said.

(Additional reporting by Shiori Ito; Writing by Tony Tharakan)