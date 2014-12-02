TOKYO Dec 2 Japanese buyers of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) are holding off on increasing term supplies from the United States following a plunge in oil prices that has made U.S. LPG more expensive than Middle East imports, senior industry sources said on Tuesday.

Japanese LPG buyers such as Astomos Energy Corp and Eneos Globe Corp have been aggressively boosting U.S. LPG purchases to cut costs and reduce reliance on the Middle East.

But with oil prices plunging to around $70 a barrel, the cost of Middle Eastern origins that make up about three quarters of Japan's total imports has fallen below U.S. prices, linked to Mont Belvieu prices in Texas, senior industry officials familiar with the matter said.

Japanese firms would monitor relative pricing and reconsider increasing U.S. LPG supplies at a later date, they said.

The development of U.S. shale resources has led to a sharp increase in oil and gas production, turning it from a large energy importer into a net exporter of LPG.

Japan boosted its imports of U.S. LPG to about 1 million tonnes in the year ended March, some 30 times higher than the 2005 level and about 9 percent of total imports, as its looks to expand its sources of supply.

Some industry sources expect that U.S. LPG could account for nearly 20 percent of total imports by 2017-2018. Japan is the world's top LPG buyer, importing a total 11.41 million tonnes in the year ended in March.

Japanese buyers will keep the existing term LPG contracts from the United States that run for several years towards 2020, but will consider options such as delaying the delivery schedule or shipping to other countries, the sources added. U.S. LPG, sold on a free-on-board basis, is destination free. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)