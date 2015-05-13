TOKYO May 13 Blackstone Group, Hong
Kong-based investor PAG and Japanese property firm Hulic Co
are among potential bidders for property asset manager
Simplex Investment Advisors in a deal that could fetch around
150 billion yen ($1.25 billion), people with knowledge of the
matter said.
U.S.-based property investment fund Aetos Capital Real
Estate has put Simplex up for sale, the people told Reuters,
with a first bidding round to close by the end of this month.
The deal comes as foreign investors with plentiful capital
are looking for investment prospects in Japan even as the number
of potential targets falls. Borrowing costs are low and the yen
has fallen almost 60 percent against the dollar from a record
high in 2012, making Japanese assets much cheaper for U.S.
investors.
Meanwhile for potential Japanese bidders like Hulic, the
acquisition of Simplex, which also owns Simplex REIT Partners,
the manager of real estate trust SIA Reit Inc, could
pave the way for expansion on their home turf.
Officials from Blackstone, PAG and Hulic declined to
comment.
Aggressive monetary expansion policies taken under Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe during his two and a half years in office
have driven up the value of property and other assets.
"Japan's market has heated up too much now and the number of
investment opportunities are limited," said a property broker
who is not involved in the deal. "Property owners do not want to
sell their assets and even if they do, the price is too high."
Simplex's assets include a hotel near Tokyo Disney Resort
and a 12-storey office building in Tokyo's Toyosu district, near
a venue for the 2020 Tokyo summer Olympic Games. It also owns a
9-storey office building in Tokyo's posh Aoyama district.
Aetos has hired Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley as a
sale adviser. A spokeswoman for the bank declined to comment.
($1 = 119.9300 yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by William Mallard and
Kenneth Maxwell)