TOKYO May 25 Japan and Malaysia agreed to
bolster security ties and start talks on transfers of defence
equipment and technology, their leaders said on Monday, as both
separately wrangle with China over territorial spats.
"I've agreed with Prime Minister Najib (Razak) to raise our
bilateral ties to strategic partnership," Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe told a joint news conference.
"As a concrete step, we've agreed to cooperate in defence
equipment. Also, by reinforcing support to (Malaysia's) maritime
law enforcement body, we will cooperate for maritime safety."
Sino-Japanese ties have been plagued by a dispute over a
group of tiny East China Sea islets. China also claims most of
the South China Sea, with overlapping claims from Brunei,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan.
Details of cooperation on defence gear and technology have
yet to be decided, but it is likely to include the areas of
disaster relief and maritime security, Japanese Deputy Chief
Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters.
Malaysia is the first Southeast Asian country with which
Japan has launched negotiations on such cooperation, Kato said.
At the meeting with Najib, Abe expressed strong concern over
China's land reclamation in the South China Sea, Kato added.
On the issue of "boat people" adrift off Malaysia and some
other Southeast Asian countries, Najib called for Japan's help.
"We believe that while we try to look for an ASEAN solution,
it is also an international problem, which requires an
international solution," Najib told the news conference.
"Therefore anything Japan can do to help us alleviate this
problem would certainly be very much welcome."
Najib last week ordered the navy to rescue thousands of
migrants adrift at sea in rickety boats. Many of the boat people
are Rohingya Muslims, who have long complained of discrimination
in Myanmar, and Bangladeshis fleeing persecution and poverty.
Japan told the Malaysian side it was willing to offer
whatever assistance it could, Kato said.
