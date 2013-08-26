TOKYO Aug 26 A Japanese school board on Monday
scrapped curbs on children's access to an iconic anti-war comic,
following criticism from those who saw the move as part of a
trend to whitewash the country's wartime misdeeds.
The furore over the bid to limit access to the late Keiji
Nakazawa's "Barefoot Gen" manga has echoed worries about Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's conservative agenda to recast Japan's
wartime history in less apologetic colours.
"The decision was to return to the situation before Dec. 17,
2012," an official of Matsue City, in western Japan, said by
telephone, referring to the date of a directive by the
superintendent of the school board at the time.
The superintendent had instructed elementary and middle
schools to take the manga off library shelves and not allow
students to read it without a teacher's permission.
The board cited procedural problems with the way the
directive was issued as the reason for Monday's decision, and
said that individual schools' decisions on access should be
respected, the official added.
A survey by the board had found only five out of 49
principals saw a need to restrict access to the comic, Kyodo
news agency reported.
Nakazawa's manga, "Barefoot Gen", is based on the author's
own experience of the Aug. 6, 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima,
and tells of the struggle of a boy whose father and siblings
were killed.
Published over a dozen years from 1973 and translated into
some 20 languages, the comic includes harsh criticism of the
late Emperor Hirohito in whose name Japan fought World War Two.
Besides its stark depiction of the aftermath of the bombing,
the 10-volume manga illustrates atrocities by Japanese soldiers
in Asia - drawings some thought were too graphic for children.
A classic made into movies and animated films, the comic has
drawn criticism from Japanese ultra-conservatives. They also
argue that the post-war education system teaches a "masochistic"
account of history, putting too much stress on Japan's wartime
misdeeds.
Nakazawa's widow, Misayo, last week expressed shock that
children's access to the work was being curbed.
"War is brutal," Misayo, 70, told the Japanese media. "It
expresses that in pictures, and I want people to keep reading
it." The author died last December at age 73.
Manga run the gamut from cute to violent and pornographic,
and many adult Japanese vividly recall the stark impact of
reading "Barefoot Gen" as children.
