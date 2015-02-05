(Adds details)
By Elaine Lies
TOKYO Feb 5 Mingling with more than 30,000
runners at this month's Tokyo Marathon will be a small, elite
crew of police runners equipped with cameras capturing real-time
footage of the course.
Japan is stepping up security measures after Islamic State
militants in the Middle East said they had beheaded two Japanese
hostages, sparking fears of Islamist-linked attacks at home.
Security for the annual race had already been tightened
after the deadly bombing at the 2013 Boston Marathon, a police
spokesman said.
"If police are there among the runners they may be able to
see things more quickly, and runners will be able to take part
in the race with a feeling of security," he added.
The 64 police runners will join thousands of law enforcers
and security guards posted for protection along the route of the
Feb. 22 race, which is set to draw 36,000 racers and more than
100,000 spectators this year.
Signs on marathon bibs will identify the police runners,
whose caps will be fitted with small cameras transmitting images
of the scene to police headquarters for real-time monitoring.
The new security measures are seen as a run-through for the
2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and also point to heightened
surveillance after the alleged beheadings of Japanese citizens
last week prompted a vow by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to bring
the killers to justice.
John Coates, vice president of the International Olympic
Committee told a news conference on Thursday he remained
confident of Japan's ability to provide security for the Games.
Each police runner at the Tokyo Marathon will cover part of
the 42.2-kilometre (26-mile) race and will be chosen from a pool
of officers with extensive marathon experience.
"All police officers train as a matter of course, since you
never know when you might have to run as part of your daily
work," the spokesman said. "But these will be people who run
quite a lot."
